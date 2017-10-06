Rhumbline Advisers Takes $421,000 Position in Stone Energy Corporation (SGY)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Stone Energy Corporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stone Energy Corporation by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stone Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

SGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stone Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stone Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) opened at 29.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The firm’s market capitalization is $597.77 million. Stone Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $70.97.

Stone Energy Corporation (NYSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $76.72 million for the quarter. Stone Energy Corporation had a negative return on equity of 215.45% and a net margin of 41.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stone Energy Corporation will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stone Energy Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development and operation of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) basin. It has leveraged its operations in the GOM conventional shelf and has its reserve base in the prolific basins of the GOM deep water, Gulf Coast deep gas, and the Marcellus and Utica shales in Appalachia.

