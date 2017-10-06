Rhumbline Advisers Has $454,000 Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 618.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) opened at 7.73 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $456.30 million. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.99 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. A10 Networks’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of A10 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation dropped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil Wu Becker sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $33,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,201 shares of company stock worth $2,404,780. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

