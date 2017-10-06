Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NASDAQ:RRTS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRTS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 43.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 192,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NASDAQ:RRTS) opened at 9.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $358.86 million and a PE ratio of 14.47.

Several analysts recently commented on RRTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in a report on Sunday, October 1st.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc (RRTS) is an asset-light transportation and logistics service provider. The Company offers a suite of global supply chain solutions, including truckload logistics (TL), customized and expedited less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal solutions (transporting a shipment by over one mode, primarily through rail and truck), freight consolidation, inventory management, expedited services, air freight, international freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transportation management solutions.

