Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,101 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Gabelli began coverage on Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ ACBI) opened at 18.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $482.43 million, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 12.18%. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, major shareholder Stone Point Capital Llc sold 3,109,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $51,300,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

