Reviewing XO Group (XOXO) & MDC Partners (MDCA)

XO Group (NYSE: XOXO) and MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XO Group and MDC Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XO Group $155.73 million 3.31 $14.12 million $0.27 76.56 MDC Partners $1.47 billion 0.45 $150.77 million ($0.56) -20.00

MDC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than XO Group. MDC Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of XO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of MDC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of XO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of MDC Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XO Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDC Partners has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for XO Group and MDC Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XO Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 MDC Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43

XO Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.15, indicating a potential downside of 2.52%. MDC Partners has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given MDC Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MDC Partners is more favorable than XO Group.

Profitability

This table compares XO Group and MDC Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XO Group 4.55% 4.71% 3.89% MDC Partners -1.70% -5.72% 1.77%

Summary

XO Group beats MDC Partners on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XO Group Company Profile

XO Group Inc. is engaged in providing content and marketing solutions, targeted advertising programs, transactions and merchandise. The Company’s multi-platform brands guide couples through transformative life stages from getting married with The Knot, to moving in together with The Nest, to having a baby with The Bump, and helping bring celebrations to life with entertainment vendors from GigMasters.com Incorporated (GigMasters). The Knot is the wedding resource and marketplace that engages, matches and connects couples. The Bump is a pregnancy and parenting brand, providing personalized information, content and tools. The Nest is a brand focused on nesters setting up homes and navigating their lives together. GigMasters is an event marketplace for finding and booking the entertainment and vendors for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries and corporate events, among others. The Company’s product offerings include Online Media Advertising, Transactions, and Publishing and Other.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc. is a provider of global marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiary agencies (Partner Firms) deliver a range of customized services. The Company’s segments include Reportable Segment, All Other and Corporate. The Reportable segment consists of the Company’s integrated advertising, media and public relations service companies. The All Other segment consists of the companies that provide the Company’s specialist marketing offerings, such as direct marketing, sales promotion, market research, strategic communications, database and customer relationship management, data analytics and insights, corporate identity, and design and branding. The Reportable segment includes the operations of various companies, such as Allison & Partners, Anomaly, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, Hunter PR, kbs, MDC Media Partners and 72andSunny.

