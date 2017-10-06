Reviewing Quintiles Transitional Holdings (Q) & Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

Quintiles Transitional Holdings (NYSE: Q) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Quintiles Transitional Holdings has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quintiles Transitional Holdings and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintiles Transitional Holdings 0 10 9 0 2.47 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quintiles Transitional Holdings currently has a consensus target price of $92.52, suggesting a potential downside of 3.22%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.82%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Quintiles Transitional Holdings.

Profitability

This table compares Quintiles Transitional Holdings and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintiles Transitional Holdings 0.82% 14.23% 5.07% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -56.24% -51.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Quintiles Transitional Holdings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Quintiles Transitional Holdings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quintiles Transitional Holdings and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintiles Transitional Holdings $6.97 billion 2.97 $1.51 billion $0.73 130.96 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.06 million ($0.28) -14.23

Quintiles Transitional Holdings has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quintiles Transitional Holdings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quintiles Transitional Holdings beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quintiles Transitional Holdings

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc., formerly Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc., provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services. The Company operates through segments, including Commercial Solutions; Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offerings include national information offerings, sub-national information offerings, technology solutions, and workflow analytics and consulting services. The Research & Development Solutions segment provides biopharmaceutical development services. It offers project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support services, Q2 solutions, and strategic planning and design. The Integrated Engagement Services segment offerings include healthcare provider engagement services, patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. The Company has its operations in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others. Its subsidiary, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Ltd. (the Israeli Subsidiary), holds rights to commercialize the technology, NurOwn. NurOwn is in clinical development for the treatment of ALS. The Company has completed over two clinical trials of NurOwn in patients with ALS at Hadassah Medical Center (Hadassah). The first study, a Phase I/II safety and efficacy study of NurOwn in ALS patients administered either intramuscularly or intrathecally. The Company conducted Phase IIa combined (intramuscular and intrathecal) treatment, dose-escalating trial. It had completed treatment of over 10 patients in its ALS Phase IIa NurOwn dose-escalating clinical trial.

