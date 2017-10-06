Reviewing Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) & NuVasive (NUVA)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and NuVasive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 2 4 0 2.67 NuVasive 1 2 11 0 2.71

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.55%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $79.08, indicating a potential upside of 40.07%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than NuVasive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and NuVasive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $1.90 million 96.96 -$54.64 million ($2.13) -2.98 NuVasive $1.02 billion 2.81 $225.78 million $0.62 91.06

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than Ocular Therapeutix. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuVasive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -3,005.52% -101.03% -69.76% NuVasive 3.50% 13.04% 5.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of NuVasive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NuVasive beats Ocular Therapeutix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its hydrogel platform technology. The Company’s bioresorbable hydrogel based product candidates are designed to provide sustained delivery of therapeutic agents to the eye. Its lead product candidates are DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert), for the treatment of post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain, allergic conjunctivitis and dry eye disease, and OTX-TP, for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension, which are extended-delivery, drug-eluting inserts that are placed into the canaliculus through a natural opening called the punctum located in the inner portion of the eyelid near the nose. It also has an intravitreal hydrogel depot, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of diseases and conditions of the back of the eye, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

About NuVasive

Nuvasive, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine surgery. Its product portfolio focuses on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used to aid in the spinal fusion process. Its principal product offering includes a minimally-disruptive surgical platform called Maximum Access Surgery (MAS). The platform includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, including NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system, and a range of implants and biologics. The platform combines three product categories: its MaXcess retractors, specialized implants and fixation products, and nerve monitoring systems and service offerings that collectively enable surgeons to detect and navigate around nerves, while directing customized access to the spine for implant delivery.

