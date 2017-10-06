Reviewing Halyard Health (HYH) & Transenterix (TRXC)

Halyard Health (NYSE: HYH) and Transenterix (NASDAQ:TRXC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halyard Health and Transenterix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halyard Health $1.60 billion 1.35 $182.00 million $1.03 44.66 Transenterix $5.05 million 45.59 -$47.82 million N/A N/A

Halyard Health has higher revenue and earnings than Transenterix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Halyard Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Halyard Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Halyard Health and Transenterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halyard Health 3.06% 8.29% 4.44% Transenterix -928.85% -49.16% -33.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Halyard Health and Transenterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halyard Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Transenterix 0 1 0 0 2.00

Halyard Health presently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.42%. Transenterix has a consensus target price of $0.70, indicating a potential downside of 54.84%. Given Halyard Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Halyard Health is more favorable than Transenterix.

Summary

Halyard Health beats Transenterix on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Halyard Health Company Profile

Halyard Health, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections. The Company address healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids, while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. The Medical Devices segment’s products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional (or chronic) pain therapies, closed airway suction systems and enteral feeding tubes. The S&IP segment includes product offerings, such as sterilization wrap, surgical drapes and gowns, facial protection, protective apparel and medical exam gloves.

Transenterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of ALF-X Surgical Robotic System (the ALF-X System), and SurgiBot System. The Company’s ALF-X System is a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows multiple robotic arms to control instruments and a camera. The system features advanced technology to enable surgeons with haptic feedback and the ability to move the camera through eye movement. The system replicates laparoscopic motion and integrates three-dimensional high definition (3DHD) vision technology. The ALF-X System also offers responsible economics to hospitals by offering robotic technology with reusable instruments. The SurgiBot System is designed as a single-incision, patient-side robotic-assisted surgery system. The Company also develops and manufactures laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments.

