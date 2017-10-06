Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Imperial Brands PLC (IMT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON: IMT) in the last few weeks:

10/5/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($54.38) price target on the stock.

10/3/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 3,600 ($47.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.43). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,100 ($54.38) price target on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 3,770 ($50.01) to GBX 3,230 ($42.84). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC was given a new GBX 3,400 ($45.10) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Whitman Howard. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($67.65) price target on the stock.

9/25/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($57.04) price target on the stock.

9/21/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.06) price target on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Whitman Howard. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($67.65) price target on the stock.

9/11/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a GBX 4,150 ($55.05) price target on the stock.

9/6/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 4,200 ($55.71) to GBX 4,100 ($54.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC was given a new GBX 4,300 ($57.04) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC was given a new GBX 4,100 ($54.38) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC had its price target raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 3,600 ($47.75) to GBX 3,770 ($50.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2017 – Imperial Brands PLC was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.75) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,500 ($46.43).

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMT) opened at 3678.00 on Friday. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,324.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,154.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,654.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,758.37.

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

