Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

9/22/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/18/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/6/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/28/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

8/7/2017 – Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) opened at 4.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The firm’s market cap is $180.07 million. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.30.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

