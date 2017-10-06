Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.’s Q3 2017 Earnings (BWLD)

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Buffalo Wild Wings’ FY2017 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BWLD. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Monday, June 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Buffalo Wild Wings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ BWLD) opened at 102.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $175.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.68 million. Buffalo Wild Wings had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.71 per share, with a total value of $998,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

