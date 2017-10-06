Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $25.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lifted their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ CTMX) traded down 0.73% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.90. 92,324 shares of the company traded hands. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company’s market capitalization is $807.39 million.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.30). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.61% and a negative net margin of 206.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million.
In related news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,500 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $294,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert I. Tepper sold 24,777 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $603,072.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,746. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $13,729,000. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,730,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after buying an additional 606,896 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 165,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.
