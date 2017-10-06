RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

Get RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. alerts:

RenaissanceRe Holdings (RNR) opened at 137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.65. RenaissanceRe Holdings has a 52-week low of $118.03 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average of $140.90.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $555.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.65 million. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings will post $2.52 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

In other news, SVP Ross Curtis sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.23, for a total transaction of $785,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,610,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,227.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,644 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.