Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Rogers Corporation worth $32,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Corporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Rogers Corporation by 6,455.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Corporation by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Corporation by 87.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.51 Million Holdings in Rogers Corporation (ROG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-32-51-million-holdings-in-rogers-corporation-rog.html.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Rogers Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rogers Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Rogers Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Rogers Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) opened at 137.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.85. Rogers Corporation has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. Rogers Corporation had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post $5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $28,258.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $3,090,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,466 shares of company stock worth $5,189,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation Company Profile

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.