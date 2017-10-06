Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $32.05 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NOVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.58% of Novanta worth $32,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2,150.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 19.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NOVT) opened at 45.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.36. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $45.95.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, formerly GSI Group Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems. The Company’s segments are Photonics, Vision and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures and markets photonics-based solutions, including carbon dioxide (CO2) laser sources, laser scanning and laser beam delivery products, to customers around the world.

