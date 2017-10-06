Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 565 Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.7% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 7,350 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,338,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Vetr downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE PFE) traded up 0.042% on Friday, hitting $36.015. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255,592 shares. Pfizer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.346 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

