Remy Cointreau Unspon (REMYY) and Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Head to Head Analysis

Remy Cointreau Unspon (NASDAQ: REMYY) and Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) are both mid-cap consumer goods companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Remy Cointreau Unspon and Johnson Controls International PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remy Cointreau Unspon N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International PLC -0.43% 11.74% 4.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Remy Cointreau Unspon and Johnson Controls International PLC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remy Cointreau Unspon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Johnson Controls International PLC 0 8 11 0 2.58

Johnson Controls International PLC has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.93%. Given Johnson Controls International PLC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International PLC is more favorable than Remy Cointreau Unspon .

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Remy Cointreau Unspon and Johnson Controls International PLC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remy Cointreau Unspon $1.32 billion N/A $296.21 million N/A N/A Johnson Controls International PLC $45.13 billion 0.85 $4.37 billion ($0.51) -80.78

Johnson Controls International PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Remy Cointreau Unspon .

Dividends

Johnson Controls International PLC pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Remy Cointreau Unspon does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International PLC pays out -196.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Johnson Controls International PLC has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Johnson Controls International PLC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International PLC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Johnson Controls International PLC beats Remy Cointreau Unspon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Remy Cointreau Unspon Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands. The company markets its products through distributors, agents, and wholesalers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Rémy Cointreau SA was founded in 1724 and is headquartered in Cognac, France.

Johnson Controls International PLC Company Profile

Johnson Controls, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides products, services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings; lead-acid automotive batteries and advanced batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles, and seating and interior systems for automobiles. The Company operates in two segments: Building Efficiency and Power Solutions. The Building Efficiency segment offers designing, producing, marketing and installing integrated heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, building management systems, controls, security and mechanical equipment. The Power Solutions segment offers lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks and utility vehicles. The Company serves both automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The Company also supplies advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid and electric vehicles.

