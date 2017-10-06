Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.44% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) traded down 0.85% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. 11,746 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.24. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $88.58.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.45). Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post $5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

