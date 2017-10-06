Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Sold by Dimension Capital Management Partners

Dimension Capital Management Partners lowered its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management Partners’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total transaction of $121,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $690,303.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock worth $1,052,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $193.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Raytheon Company (RTN) opened at 187.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.59. Raytheon Company has a 12 month low of $132.89 and a 12 month high of $188.31.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

