Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Holdings Boosted by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rayonier by 282.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 577,214 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 7.9% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Rayonier by 6.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE RYN) opened at 29.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.34. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

