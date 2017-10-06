Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Position Held by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank held its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Raven Industries worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 1,457 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $40,140.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,240.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAVN. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) opened at 32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Raven Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar).

