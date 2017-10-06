Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Raven Industries worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Raven Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron bought 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $40,140.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) opened at 32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $37.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. Analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar).

