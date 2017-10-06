Randolph Co Inc Has $16.32 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation (INTC)

Randolph Co Inc cut its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 86,900 shares during the period. Intel Corporation makes up 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $16,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,753,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $99,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 654.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,433,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $195,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Intel Corporation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 133,554 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ INTC) traded up 0.215% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.615. 8,342,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $186.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.120 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Intel Corporation had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other Intel Corporation news, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $56,791.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $2,396,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,948 shares in the company, valued at $21,072,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,608 shares of company stock worth $3,095,110. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Vetr raised shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.51.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

