Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

RPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) opened at 13.30 on Wednesday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,786 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 207,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 138,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management, redevelopment, development and operation of retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed multi-anchored shopping centers in 12 metropolitan markets in the United States.

