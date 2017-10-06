Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.23% of Ralph Lauren Corporation worth $418,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE RL) opened at 89.43 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.27 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren Corporation had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -869.57%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

