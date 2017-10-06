Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Shares Bought by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Ralph Lauren Corporation worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLG Partners LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation during the second quarter worth about $8,285,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Clinton Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation by 22.1% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 59,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation during the second quarter worth about $3,188,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Ralph Lauren Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE RL) opened at 89.43 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.27 billion.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Ralph Lauren Corporation had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -869.57%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world.

