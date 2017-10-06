RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

RadNet (RDNT) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 363,904 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.56 million, a P/E ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. RadNet has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.90.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.32 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that RadNet will post $0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen M. Forthuber sold 18,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $155,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 406,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,006.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz sold 25,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,236,900 shares of company stock worth $13,452,504. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of RadNet by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 117,148 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

