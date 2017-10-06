Qudian Plans $769 Million IPO for October 18th (QD)

Qudian (QD) expects to raise $769 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, October 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 37,500,000 shares at $19.00-$22.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Qudian generated $441.9 million in revenue and $217.3 million in net income. Qudian has a market cap of $5.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, CICc and UBS Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Stifel, Nicolaus and Needham were co-managers.

Qudian provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “As a provider of online credit products, we use big data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience in China. We target hundreds of millions of quality, unserved or underserved consumers in China. They are young, mobile-active consumers who need access to small credit for their discretionary spending but are underserved by traditional financial institutions due to their lack of traditional credit data and the operational inefficiency of traditional financial institutions. “.

Qudian was founded in 2014 and has 1014 employees. The company is located at Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited, Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands and can be reached via phone at +1 (345) 949 1040 or on the web at http://www.qudian.com.

