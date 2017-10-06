Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $531,000 in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) Stock

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,520,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,836,000 after purchasing an additional 166,587 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 234,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $3,048,835.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) opened at 135.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day moving average is $124.44. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post $8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

