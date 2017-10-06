Quantbot Technologies LP Has $195,000 Holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) by 15,287.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation by 8.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation by 93.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJR. BidaskClub cut NewJersey Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NewJersey Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on NewJersey Resources Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on NewJersey Resources Corporation from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) opened at 43.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.46. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. NewJersey Resources Corporation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $457.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. NewJersey Resources Corporation’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NewJersey Resources Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

About NewJersey Resources Corporation

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

