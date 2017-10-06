Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (ZOES)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Zoe’s Kitchen worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZOES. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Zoe’s Kitchen during the 1st quarter worth $8,984,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 238,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zoe’s Kitchen by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 766,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 219,288 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $96,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG dropped their target price on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Shares of Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE:ZOES) opened at 12.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company’s market cap is $242.04 million.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Zoe’s Kitchen’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current year.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving a menu of fresh, wholesome, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

