Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, FBR & Co raised shares of Quanta Services to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Quanta Services (PWR) traded up 0.11% on Friday, hitting $37.54. 786,031 shares of the stock traded hands. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $138,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,032.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall C. Wisenbaker sold 9,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,114.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $597,550 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

