QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Holdings Lifted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $1,279,499.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,249.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $245,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,095. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 52.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

