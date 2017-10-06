QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Vetr cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.37 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ QCOM) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,053 shares. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $245,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $1,279,499.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,914 shares of company stock worth $1,581,095. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.0% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

