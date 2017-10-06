Quadrise Fuels International Plc (QFI) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON QFI) opened at 3.90 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 32.37 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.32. Quadrise Fuels International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.32 and a 52-week high of GBX 14.31.

Quadrise Fuels International Plc Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines and steam generation applications. The Company offers emulsion fuel multiphase superfine atomized residue (MSAR) as a substitute for heavy fuel oil (HFO).

