QS Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 492,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after buying an additional 307,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 129.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 233,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 180,586 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,274,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) opened at 48.64 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $928.54 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $48.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.14 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

