QS Investors LLC Increases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,116 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 8,781.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 30.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,220,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,520 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737,478 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,748 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 67.8% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 2,560,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 87.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 859,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE AEO) opened at 13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.10.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post $1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

