Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Company Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE) opened at 11.15 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 96,684.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,101,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,259,000 after buying an additional 12,089,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 24.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,203,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 425,767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 45.7% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 591,418 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

