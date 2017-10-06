Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Research analysts at FIG Partners dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares Inc. alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.68%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-southern-first-bancshares-inc-sfst-decreased-by-fig-partners.html.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ SFST) opened at 37.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 468,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 622,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fred Gilmer, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $44,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,927 shares of company stock worth $611,937. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.