Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Equal Energy Ltd. (ENT) Lowered by Analyst

Equal Energy Ltd. (NYSE:ENT) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Equal Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for Equal Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equal Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equal Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equal Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Equal Energy (ENT) opened at 3.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. The company’s market cap is $278.96 million. Equal Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $9.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. Airain ltd raised its stake in Equal Energy by 79.7% during the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 34,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Equal Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Equal Energy by 57.2% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 55,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Equal Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equal Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter.

Equal Energy Company Profile

Equal Energy Ltd. (Equal) is an exploration and production of oil and gas company. Equal’s oil and gas properties are located in Oklahoma. Equal Energy has an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, EEUSHI. EEUSHI holds all of Equal’s Oklahoma oil and gas properties and associated assets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equal Energy US Inc The Company also reviews new drilling opportunities and potential acquisitions in Oklahoma to supplement its exploration and development activities.

