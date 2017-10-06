Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Lowered by Analyst (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) traded down 0.49% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.69. 1,341,209 shares of the company traded hands. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.47 billion.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 696,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,185,000 after acquiring an additional 104,153 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,815,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 18,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

