Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,461,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Pure Storage worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 641.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $166,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSTG. Summit Redstone raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

In other news, President David Hatfield sold 30,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 215,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,685.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $2,363,950. Insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE PSTG) opened at 15.93 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $3.37 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

