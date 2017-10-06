Public Sector Pension investment Board Trims Position in AZZ Inc. (AZZ)

Public Sector Pension investment Board cut its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned about 0.05% of AZZ worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AZZ by 1,348.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,076,000 after acquiring an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 7.6% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 971,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,200,000 after acquiring an additional 68,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ Inc. (AZZ) opened at 46.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.70.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). AZZ had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

In related news, CFO Paul Wesley Fehlman acquired 1,500 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.31 per share, for a total transaction of $73,965.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,941.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $247,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,744.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AZZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of AZZ from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc is a provider of galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy segment and Galvanizing segment. Its Energy segment provides products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear and electrical applications.

