Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 34,600 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Public Sector Pension investment Board reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,521.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,891,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,092,000 after buying an additional 22,259,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $92,466,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,333,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,779,000 after buying an additional 1,220,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,436,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) opened at 27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

