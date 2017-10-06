Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $715,000 Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,133 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker Inc. alerts:

FL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $80.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) opened at 34.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/public-sector-pension-investment-board-has-715000-stake-in-foot-locker-inc-fl.html.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer, which include businesses, such as include Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep and SIX:02.

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.