Public Sector Pension investment Board Cuts Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI)

Public Sector Pension investment Board reduced its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 117,664.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,171,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 131,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) opened at 44.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.76. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $46.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post $2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc (Methode) is a manufacturer of component and subsystem devices. The Company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, wireless and sensing technologies. The Company operates through segments, including Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other.

