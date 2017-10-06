Prudential PLC Has $20.37 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.54% of Penske Automotive Group worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) traded up 0.332% during trading on Friday, hitting $46.845. The stock had a trading volume of 14,435 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.167 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.05.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $206,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

