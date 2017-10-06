Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Republic Bancorp worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) opened at 39.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $39,571.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through four segments: Traditional Banking, which provides traditional banking products to customers; Warehouse Lending (Warehouse), which provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit; Mortgage Banking, which originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans, and Republic Processing Group (RPG), which facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products.

