Prudential Financial Inc. Has $953,000 Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of National Presto Industries worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries Inc. alerts:

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) opened at 107.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.25. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $114.70.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/prudential-financial-inc-has-953000-stake-in-national-presto-industries-inc-npk.html.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc operates through two business segments: the Housewares/Small Appliance segment and the Defense segment. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.