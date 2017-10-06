ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,519 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4,788.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,306,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,082,000 after acquiring an additional 247,598 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,879,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,404,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,953,000 after acquiring an additional 159,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics Inc. alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 20,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $1,589,369.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $26,336,400.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $345,445.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,595.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) opened at 82.39 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $84.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $7.32 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/proshare-advisors-llc-sells-1519-shares-of-arrow-electronics-inc-arw.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.